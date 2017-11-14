Nicki Minaj Just Posted a Very NSFW Video and Fans Are Asking for an Explanation

Nick Minaj is feeling herself (quite literally) today.
The "No Frauds" rapper took to social media on Tuesday with a video many would consider her most provocative yet.
In the brief clip, various up close and personal shots of Minaj's curves are interspersed with scenes that appear to show the recording artist getting down and dirty with herself or another girl that bears a resemblance to Minaj. At one point, Nicki is shown filming another version of Nicki through a mirror, who's locking lips with yet another Nicki. There's also an NSFW audio component, as a female voice is heard moaning in the background.
Minaj didn't offer any explanation as to what the video could mean, but fans certainly didn't hold back from speculating that new music is finally on the way.
And, of course, they had questions, comments and concerns. A lot of that.
Some were shocked, others were into it and most everyone just needed a bit more information from Ms. Nicki Minaj.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It's been three years since Nicki dropped a studio album, 2014's The Pinkprint, and in a recent interview with Dazed she said her next release will be "a billion times more epic than anything 'Anaconda' could have delivered."
She continued, "I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet."
But don't expect the 10-time Grammy nominee to announce a release date or drop hints before something big's about to land. As Minaj put it, she'll let us know when she's ready. "I've made it my business with this album to not even put a date or a deadline on it," she told the mag. "Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don't like anything I've done in the last six months. Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done."
What do you think Nicki's racy video might be teasing? Sound off in the comments!