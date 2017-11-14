Australia Makes History With Vote Supporting Same-Sex Marriage

The results are in!

Australia has voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, announced Wednesday (Tuesday evening in the United States) that 61.6 percent of people who responded to the voluntary survey voted in favor of same-sex marriage.

After hearing the results, Turnbull wrote on his Twitter account, "The people of Australia have spoken and I intend to make their wish the law of the land by Christmas. This is an overwhelming call for marriage equality."

The Prime Minister also included a video message, saying that it's now the job of the Australian Parliament to make this happen before Christmas.