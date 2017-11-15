Ashley Benson Channels the Olsen Twins—Plus, Her Beauty Essentials

This pretty little liar is reavealing the truth about her style.

Whether you were a fan of Hanna Marin or you follow the actress on Instagram, it's safe to say that Ashley Benson is always dressed to the nines. She's got a feminine-with-an-edge style that many can relate to; it's never too extreme, yet it's also far from boring. After taking on a role as a brand partner for Privé Revaux's The Icon Collection alongside Jamie Foxx and Hailee Steinfield, she is sharing more about her personal style and the things she can't live without during the cold months.

"My style is laid-back, chic and black," she told E! News before revealing the Olsen twins as her style icons.