Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman: A First Look at the Model's Mules

It seems like Gigi Hadid has a master plan for (fashion) world domination.

Just off the heels of the launch of her makeup collection with Maybelline and her third Tommy x Gigi runway collaboration, the model has announced that she will continue her long-time partnership with Stuart Weitzman and release her second shoe with the brand: the Gigi Mules.

"I've really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall," Gigi told E! News. "No more cold toes!"