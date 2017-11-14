Shirtless Jason Momoa Shows off His Superhero Bod in Men's Health

Jason Momoa is an imposing force onscreen and off.

Standing at an impressive 6'4" you wouldn't want to cross the Justice League and Aquaman actor in a dark alley, however, chances are that if you did, you'd probably get a bear hug and nothing more. Momoa may be built like a beast, but he's all teddy bear.

In the latest issue of Men's Health, the coverboy, who shot to fame with his brief, but none-the-less epic portrayal of Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones, shows off his ripped muscles for which he's famous for, as well as his big heart. He's the very proud father to two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and husband to wife Lisa Bonet (whom he legally married last month, but has been with for over a decade.)

In the Mag's December issue, Momoa, who is poised for super-stardom as his blockbuster action films will be released this year and next, discussed learning how to be a dad from others, as he was mostly raised by his single mom, Coni, in Iowa.

"Sometimes you don't learn it from your parents. You learn it from your best friends," he said. "Instead of just, 'This is what a man's supposed to be'...you can make something really positive. The truth is we're all searching. We're all looking for guidance, for mentors, and I'm by no means someone to follow."