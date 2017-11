Stove Top is ready to make your Thanksgiving even better (and we don't just mean with their stuffing!).

The company has made Thanksgiving Dinner Pants for everyone to wear during their holiday meal. The maroon pants have a "stuffin-stretch" waist band, so we can all go ahead and really enjoy our meals on Thanksgiving.

Stove Top is calling the pants the "perfect way to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in comfort and style." And are designed to "look great on men and women of all ages."