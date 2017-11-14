Rose McGowan Arrested for Felony Drug Possession, Released on Bond

Rose McGowan was arrested and released on bond after turning herself into authorities in connection to a felony drug possession charge, E! News confirms.

Authorities with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia say the actress was booked and took a mug shot on Tuesday evening before being released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Late last month, an arrest warrant was issued for McGowan after her personal belongings, which she left on a plane after flying to Washington D.C. last January, tested positive for narcotics. After making attempts to contact the Charmed star, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority issued a bench warrant and submitted it to a national law enforcement database.