Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 70th Wedding Anniversary in Photos

We can all agree: 70 years is a long time to be married.

Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and Prince Philip, 96, are getting ready to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Nov. 20.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten were wed at Westminster Abbey in London on Nov. 20, 1947.

Their headline-making wedding ceremony was in front of 2,000 invited wedding guests. The nuptials were recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the globe.

It is reported that the royal couple received over 2,500 wedding presents and around 10,000 telegrams congratulating them on their nuptials.

The pair has certainly been through a lot during their 70-year marriage.

The royals have four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Check out their legendary love in photos...