Khloe Kardashian Tries to Make Kris Jenner ''So Uncomfortable'' in Front of Her Scribe: ''She Queefed in Our Workout!''

That's one way to get back at your mom!
On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, forgetful Kris Jenner hires a personal scribe to follow her around everything to record her conversations. Things get a little awkward though when Kris bring her scribe, Madhvi, to lunch with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.
"Wait, when you're having a conversation, does Madhvi also record what I'm saying or just what you're saying?" Kourtney Kardashian asks.
"What everybody's saying,' Kris says before telling the girls, "I mean, it's kind of amazing. I can look back and tell you exactly what I said. There's no doubt.
"Meeting the scribe for the first time, it's just strange," Khloe admits. "Do you really want everything documented?"
That's when Khloe has a little "fun" by saying inappropriate things to her mom to make her "so uncomfortable" in front of Madhvi.
"Mom, do you have to pee or are you good with your diaper?" Khloe asks Kris before telling the table, "She queefed in our workout the other day. She was queefing!"
"I did not!" Kris cracks up.
"All you do is get drunk, it's wild!" Khloe tells her mom.
"Don't punish me because somebody's writing everything down. It's not funny anymore!" Kris says. LOL! Watch the hilarious moment above.
