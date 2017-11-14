Jessica Biel Knows This Much About Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Performance

Jessica Biel is pleading the fifth!

The star of USA Network's The Sinner recently chatted with E! News about Justin Timberlake's halftime show performance at the 2018 Super Bowl. As she explained to us, J.T.'s kept his wife of five years completely in the dark as rehearsals get underway.

"I know nothing, truly," Jessica shared, ultimately teasing, "They're being very thoughtful about what they want to do and figuring it out."

Fans will just have to consider Biels' lips completely sealed! She did tell us the whole family, including 2-year-old son Silas Timberlake, is excited to check out the actress' Midwest roots. "I was born in Minnesota," she said. "I didn't really grow up there, but yes we are going back!"