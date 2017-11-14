Stephen Belafonte Enjoys a ''Night Out'' With His Daughter for the First Time in Eight Months

Stephen Belafonte is feeling incredibly "blessed" after enjoying a night out with his 6-year-old daughter, Madison, who he shares with his estranged wife, Mel B.
In case you missed it, the former Spice Girls member settled her domestic violence claim with Belafonte, which she first filed in March amid their messy divorce.
During the battle, Mel B was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex that extended to her three daughters, including Madison, with whom Belafonte was granted temporary, monitored visitation rights.
However, E! News confirmed that the former couple reached a private agreement last Thursday, causing Mel B to withdraw her domestic violence restraining order against Belafonte. Thus, he's since been able to reunite with his young daughter without supervision for the first time in eight months.
Belafonte captured the moment on Instagram, sharing a video with his daughter while looking at a colorful sunset.
"First night out with my amazing daughter in 8 months and I felt like god gave us beautiful sunset to share," he captioned the video. "Maddy loved the red to yellow to sunset color!!!! #blessed"
Meanwhile, Mel B and Belafonte were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences.
According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, the producer responded by asking for joint legal and physical custody of Madison. He is also asked the court to terminate spousal support to Mel B.