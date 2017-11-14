This Is Us Drops Another Clue About Jack's Death—and Another Heartbreaking Twist

Well, Mandy Moore tried to warn us.

An episode of This Is Us making us cry is to be expected at this point. But wow, were we not emotionally prepared for Tuesday night's episode, the first of a trilogy centering on the Big Three. After this first episode, which focused mostly on Kevin (Justin Hartley), it's hard to imagine what else the NBC hit has in store for us. (Warning, spoilers ahead for This Is Us' Nov. 14 episode.)

In the frustrating and heartbreaking episode, we watched as Kevin spiraled even further out of control due to his addiction to Vicodin, and finally learned how he ended up in the hospital in those clue-filled flashes as the end of the season two premiere.