Gene Simmons Explains His Controversial Comments About Women: ''I'm Aware of the Rules, I Didn't Create Them''

It's another day ending in "y," so Gene Simmons has something controversial to say.

This time, the 68-year-old Kiss singer suggests women should use their sexuality to gain more money and power.

In case you missed it, Simmons made the controversial remarks while discussing his new book—On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power—with the NY Post.

"Women have a choice," he told the publication. "They can dress in potato sacks, [but] as soon as they pretty themselves up with lipstick, lift and separate them and point them in our general direction, they're gonna get a response. Guys are jackasses—we will buy them mansions and houses...all because of sex."