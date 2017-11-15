Maryse Invites Carmella and Big Cass Over For a Sleepover at Chateau Marmiz

Chateau Marmiz is opening its doors to a few more WWE stars. In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz show off their Hollywood pad to wrestlers, Carmella and Big Cass.

"Maryse really wants to make this special for you guys, she took it up a little notch," the Miz gushed.

Complete with a taco truck and a new California King bed, the mansion is ready for a WWE slumber party, if you don't mind sleeping outside that is.