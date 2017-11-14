The Talk Taps Eve as Aisha Tyler's Replacement

"We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment. "The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season."

Eve joins the current roster of co-hosts that includes Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood.

Aside from her four studio albums and 32 singles released during her music career, Eve has also starred in the Barbershop film franchise and her own TV comedy, Eve. She is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper and is the stepmother to his four children.