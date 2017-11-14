The Talk Taps Eve as Aisha Tyler's Replacement

CBS
Who's that girl?
The newest co-host of The Talk, that's who.
That's right! Grammy-winning rapper and actress Eve has joined the CBS daytime chat show as its newest host, filling the seat recently vacated by Aisha Tyler. Eve made her first appearance during the Tuesday, Nov. 14 episode. She previously appeared as a guest host during the week of October 30, giving viewers a taste of the new host before the announcement was official.
"We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel," said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment. "The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season."
Eve joins the current roster of co-hosts that includes Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood.
Aside from her four studio albums and 32 singles released during her music career, Eve has also starred in the Barbershop film franchise and her own TV comedy, Eve. She is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper and is the stepmother to his four children.
Tyler announced she would depart The Talk after six seasons back in July, citing her busy schedule juggling responsibilities on three different shows (including Criminal Minds, where she is a series regular) and the task of directing her first feature film. "I just realized I had to let something go," she told the audience, emotionally. "It's been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day."
She joins a list of former co-hosts that includes Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete, who both co-hosted during the first season before leaving the show.
Are you looking forward to Eve on The Talk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT on CBS.