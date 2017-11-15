Lana Risks Getting In Trouble With the WWE In Order to Get a Rematch: "At Least I'll Live With No Regrets!"

She's going rogue!

Lana is working on getting a second chance in the ring but it might be a risky bet to make. "Last week, Carrano told me that my last match with Trin was my last wrestling match and then I'm going forward in a different direction," Lana explains.

That is before she found a loophole that might give her another shot at being a wrestler. "Trin gives me her finisher and she goes for the pin and instead of pinning both of my shoulders down she only pins one shoulder," Lana reveals. "Which is considered not a technical win."