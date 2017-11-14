Amber Heard on Her Sexuality: "I Don't Identify as Anything"

This isn't the first time Heard has discussed her sexual orientation. At The Economist's second annual Pride and Prejudice event in New York, Heard talked about the discrimination she faced after publicly speaking about her sexuality in 2010; although, she said she was "always out" with her family and friends.

"Then I realized the gravity of what I had done and why so many people—studio execs, agents, advisors—did not want this coming before my name," she said at the time. "I became attached to a label. I've never seen myself defined by the person I'm with."

Despite the challenges she faced, Heard continued to be an activist and push for equality.

"History tends to favor those on the right side of it," she told Allure. "Whether it's civil rights in 1962 or suffrage in 1914 or gay rights in 2007. All of these debates seemed specific at the time, but if you pull back to the macro, there's a trend: fairness. Justice is not as nuanced or delicate as it's made out to be. And as the texture of our culture changes, [equality] will manifest differently in our debates."