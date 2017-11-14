Amber Heard Says Aquaman Was an "Exercise in Patience, Stamina and Fortitude"

With Justice League, Amber Heard found herself in uncharted waters.

The actress, who briefly appears in the movie as Mera, queen of Atlantis, talked to E! News' Will Marfuggi about joining the superhero film franchise at its premiere in Hollywood last night.

"It's kind of weird. This is my first time stepping into this universe; my first superhero role was Justice League. I have a small part in this amazing, huge, big collection of all the superheroes," said Heard, who modeled an Atelier Versace dress and wore Christian Louboutin heels. "We followed it up with Aquaman, which we just wrapped up a week ago. I feel incredibly lucky for this to be my entrance into this world. I'm learning the best part of it all is, really, the fans. Better than all the superpowers and all the super personalities that embody them, the fans who love it, and the energy behind it—that's been the most rewarding, amazing surprise of it all."

The crowd roared, prompting Heard to say, "Look around us! It's amazing! It's infectious!"