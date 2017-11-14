North West Wants to Make YouTube Tutorials, but Kanye West Says No

Carson Daly Shares Touching Tribute About His Late Mother's Special Bond With Jimmy Fallon's Late Mother
Rainer Hosch/WWD
North West is ready for her YouTube close-up!
As the first child of beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, it comes as no surprise that the 4-year-old mini style star has taken a liking to the world of eye shadow, lipstick, and, of course, contour. The little one started dabbling in the art early on, testing her skills on her stuffed animals and aunts while picking up a few pointers along the way. Of course, it doesn't hurt that her mom is the kween of contour while her Aunt Kylie Jenner's lip kits are among the most coveted makeup items on the market.
Now, as her mom is gearing up to launch her newest fragrances, the tot is interested in dipping her toes into the YouTube beauty guru pond. "The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kim recalled to WWD.
"She was unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this' because her reaction was so funny," she continued to the magazine. "And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video.'"
However, North's dad Kanye West said no. As an alternative, they offered to let the tot tape tester videos for herself.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Though Kim and Kanye lead high profile lives, they are fiercely protective of their youngsters. "I don't know if it's something she would really want to do…but it's always a struggle on how much you want to have exposed or how much access you want them to have to have to social media," she told WWD.
Aside from her own children, Kardashian has been down this road before with her youngest sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, whose accounts she would secretly monitor.
However, don't fret, little North—if there's anyone who understands both the benefits and the detriments of the digital world, it's your mom. As Kim told WWD, "In the world we live in today, I don't think you ask someone young growing up to not be on social media—that's just cruel. That's like asking [someone] to not communicate."