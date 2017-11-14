Why Drew Scott Is "Shocked" He's in the Dancing With the Stars Finals

Drew Scott and Emma Slater wanted to make a splash during their two dances in the Dancing With the Stars semifinals.

"We wanted it to be epic," Emma said. Those epic moments included the Property Brothers star revealing his kilt (and giving a little flash)—"First kilt ever on the show," Drew said—and a gravity-defining spin that saw Drew lifting and spinning Emma.

"We wanted to end it on a high," Emma gushed.

"We had to go big," Drew said. "Our philosophy too is we got to go big or we got to go home."