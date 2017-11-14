How Gal Gadot Spends a Typical Sunday (Hint: It Doesn't Involve Sleeping in)

It's been a busy time for Gal Gadot.
The actress starred in the superhero films Wonder Woman and Justice League and gave birth to her second daughter Maya in March. Now that she has a bit of downtime, E! News wanted to know how the Diana Prince actress spends a casual Sunday with her husband Yaron Versano and their two kids. Here's a hint: It doesn't involve sleeping in.
"Well, you wake up at 6 a.m. anyway because you have a baby. So, you wake up at 6 a.m., you're at home with the family, either cooking or going somewhere nice, and getting together with friends and families—these types of things," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Jusice League premiere in Los Angeles.
It looks like Gadot also enjoys cooking in her spare time. She can even make couscous from scratch!
However, the actress won't be enjoying too much time off. The sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman film is set to hit theaters Nov. 1, 2019.
Gadot's daughter Maya might not be old enough to understand her mother's fame, but the actress' older daughter Alma certainly gets it. So what does she think of her mother playing Wonder Woman? Watch the video to hear Gadot talk about about her children's reaction to her playing Diana Prince.
