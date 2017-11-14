Jason Aldean Initially Thought the Las Vegas Shooting Was a Blown Speaker

The star described hearing the sound stop, at which point he assumed whatever glitch had been fixed. However, after hearing the sound go longer a second time, Aldean wanted someone to take care of it.

"I was actually kind of getting aggravated, so I looked over at my monitor guy that's on the side of the stage as if to say, 'What is that? And fix it.' And so, when I turned to look, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, 'Let's go.' And my security guy was running on stage telling me to run."

While Aldean and his band escaped unharmed, Paddock ultimately injured hundreds and killed 58 people.

"Everybody was scrambling," he described. "I think everybody just kind of panicked and didn't really know where to go or what to do."