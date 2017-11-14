Shannon Beador Tears Up About Split From David Beador

It's been less than a month since Shannon Beador announced her separation from David Beador. On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about life since the split.

Host Andy Cohen showed viewers a sneak peek from the upcoming Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. In the clip, Beador addressed her separation from her husband and the effect her stress has had on her weight.

"When you we filmed the reunion, we had been separated for five weeks and there was a part of me that thought finally getting it out there would be a sense of relief but in actuality it made it official and it made it real," Beador said after viewing the teaser. "So I've been having—sorry, I tear up again—I've been having good days and bad days."

Beador continued to describe what the adjustment period has been like since she separated from her former spouse. 

"Like last week, I saw he took his wedding ring off and that's inevitable but it's just making the adjustment and I have good days and bad days," she said. "No more downer tonight. It's all good. It's all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead."

The late-night talk-show host then comforted Beador and told her, "You're OK feeling emotion. You can be however you want to be."

Photos

Shannon and David Beador: A Timeline of Their Turbulent Marriage

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she and David were calling it quits back in October.

"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," Beador told People at the time. "I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."

Fans watched the former couple go through their ups and downs after David admitted to infidelity on the show. While they went through therapy and had a vow renewal, the now-exes couldn't make it work. Still, it looks like the former spouses are co-parenting their three children: Adeline, Stella and Sophie. They were recently spotted at a football game with their girls.

Watch the video to see Beador open up about her separation.

 

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

