Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's Mean Tweet on Jimmy Kimmel's Birthday

VIDEO
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was full of surprises Monday night.
In honor of
's 50th birthday, a number of celebrity guests made surprise appearances on the show. Jimmy Kimmel Ray Romano told the host what he should expect now that he's "entering the 50 club." Romano advised him to let go of his feud with . "He's not worth a stent, right? He's not worth an angioplasty," Romano told him. "He's going to kill you." Matt Damon
Romano also revealed he would be making a donating to Children's Hospital Los Angeles in honor of Kimmel's infant son.
Bob Iger and Disney also donated $250,000 to the organization.
After sharing more life lessons, Romano had one more surprise. "We gathered your celebrity friends, because I know to you that's more important the un-famous ones," he said. "We got them to read some of your mean tweets—people who've tweeted mean things about Jimmy."
"People tweeted mean things about me?" Kimmel laughed. "This is a double whammy!"
In addition to Romano,
, Michael Keaton , Halle Berry , Anthony Anderson , Howard Stern David Spade, , Chris Hemsworth , Kristen Bell , Jon Stewart , Tracy Morgan , Amy Schumer Liam Neeson, , Larry David Mike Tyson, , Jeff Bridges , Zach Galifianakis , Kim Kardashian Stephen Colbert, , Jennifer Lawrence and David Letterman all read "mean tweets." But it was Kardashian's tweet—written by her husband Will Ferrell during his Kanye West feud with Kimmel in 2013—that took the (birthday) cake: "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES..." West said. "OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P----Y IN YOUR LIFE."
After reading the tweet, Kardashian nodded and said, "Fair point, Kanye."
To see the rest of the videos, watch the video now.
Check out more "Mean Tweets" from the show's history:
Zac Brown Band
"The Zac Brown Band is on three radio stations at the same time.........As you can imagine this is the worst day of my life. #H8Them"
Cassadee Pope
"When Cassadee Pope goes to the bathroom her name is Cassadee poop"
Blake Shelton
"I want to throw Blake Shelton off an highway over pass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house."
Luke Combs
"If you grow a beard like Luke Combs, don't grow a beard."
Randy Houser
"Randy Houser has the sexiest voice but is so dang ugly. #Bummer"
Old Dominion
"F--k you Old Dominion, suck my d--k"
Trace Adkins
"If we all just concede that Trace Adkins is an a--hole, can we move on?"
Darius Rucker
"I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but it's the worst thing that's ever happened to me."
Dan + Shay
"Sitting here thinking this song sucks and then I realized it was a dan and shay song and everything made sense"
Jana Kramer
"Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio"
Chris Young
"Some say I should just ignore what I think sucks, so today I'm ignoring Chris Young's new album.
Florida Georgia Line
"dude from Florida georgia line looks like Clayton Kershaw if he gave up on baseball and started making s--tty music."
Lady Antebellum
"Lady Antebellum is the musical equivalent of getting kicked in the sack!"
Chris Stapleton
"Chris Stapleton proves that ugly people can still win awards."
Jake Owen
"Kinda feel like Jake Owen is a douche but idk"
Little Big Town
"Little big town sounds like they threw a bunch of cats in a bag and beat them around with a tennis racquet"
Justin Moore
"Justin Moore get some pants that fit bro I can see ur balls"
Gal Gadot
"gal gadot?????? imma be wondering why taht woman got not titties"
Emma Watson
"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her"
Jake Gyllenhaal
"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."
Elisabeth Moss
"Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother's harsh opinion that she's hideous."
John Lithgow
"I bet that John Lithgow's ballsack looks exactly like is face..."
Dave Chappelle
"Dave Chappelle head don't fit his body nomore He forgot to exercise that milk dud on his shoulders That bitch tiny"
Jeffrey Tambor
"All frowning old dudes are Jeffrey Tambor to me."
Gwyneth Paltrow
"Can Gwyneth Paltrow just stick to steaming her vagina and shut the f--k up, for f--k's sake."
Jennifer Aniston
"Jennifer aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break"
Jim Parsons
"Jim Parsons looks like a ventriloquist dummy that came to life to become a sex offender"
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
"Jamie Lannister has a tiny d--k, pass it on #GameOfThrones"
Jennifer Lawrence
"I bet Jennifer Lawrence gives really unenthusiastic h--djobs"
Kristen Bell
"Kristen Bell seems like the kinda person Id be thrilled to be paired up w 4 a school project but then would never wanna hang w her otherwise"
Bob Odenkirk
"im gonna submit bob odenkirk to ugly whites"
Michael Keaton
"Someone just told me I smile like Micheal Keaton and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth."
Alec Baldwin
"Just tried to watch
Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."
Kumail Nanjiani
"Is Kumail Nanjiani's d--k multiple colors?"
Magic Johnson
"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."
Paul George
"Personally I think Paul George could be traded for like half a bag of saltine crackers."
Zach LaVine
"Zach LaVine looks like the type guy that tried his girlfriend's bra on in college as a joke, but then kinda liked it."
Karl-Anthony Towns
"The dopest thing about Karl-Anthony Towns is that he looks like a gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby."
Mike Conley
"F--k you and your pineapple head, Mike Conley."
Devin Booker
"Devin Booker looks like a fancy lesbian."
Joel Embiid
"Pretty sure Joel Embiid has the IQ of a squirrel."
Jay Williams
"Jay Williams is a perfect studio analyst. His left eye is looking at his co-host while his right eye is looking into the camera."
Shaquille O'Neal
"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it."
Walt Frazier
"Tell Walt Frazier to sit his old porkchop sideburns ass down."
Caron Butler
"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."
James Harden
"James Harden always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."
DeAndre Jordan
"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad a free throws because his eyes are so close together"
Shaquille O'Neal
"Shaq is not shaquille oneal anymore lol hes old and fat...if he lost weight hed be better but i cant say much im addicted to eating too."
Photos
See More From Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.
Watch
E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!