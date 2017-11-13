Jimmy Fallon Makes Emotional Return to The Tonight Show After Mother's Death

The show must go on, but not before a touching tribute to Gloria Fallon.

After a week-long break from hosting The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon returned to his late-night show and addressed the death of his beloved mother.

While holding back tears, Jimmy paid tribute to Gloria who he called "the best audience."

"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh and she was such a fan of the show, and everything I did," Jimmy shared. "When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands and she would squeeze my hand three times to say I love you and I would squeeze I love you too."

He continued, "Last week, I was in the hospital and I grabbed her hand and I squeezed I love you and I just knew we were in trouble, you know?"