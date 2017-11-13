Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Reveals She May Be Headed for Divorce: ''We're Both Not Happy''

Theresa Caputo has a different kind of message to share with her fans and followers tonight.

On Monday night's all-new episode of Long Island Medium, viewers received some insight into how Theresa and husband Larry Caputo are doing relationship wise.

"Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I's relationship has changed. We've been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times," she shared during a meal with one of her closest girlfriends. "I don't understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, 'How did this happen? How did I get here?'"

While Theresa is the first to admit that her career as a medium has caused "every relationship" in her life to suffer, she doesn't believe her job is the sole reason for the marital struggles.