Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Reveals She May Be Headed for Divorce: ''We're Both Not Happy''

Theresa Caputo has a different kind of message to share with her fans and followers tonight.
On Monday night's all-new episode of Long Island Medium, viewers received some insight into how Theresa and husband Larry Caputo are doing relationship wise.
"Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I's relationship has changed. We've been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times," she shared during a meal with one of her closest girlfriends. "I don't understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, 'How did this happen? How did I get here?'"
While Theresa is the first to admit that her career as a medium has caused "every relationship" in her life to suffer, she doesn't believe her job is the sole reason for the marital struggles.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I've changed and he has changed. We're both not happy and, you know, it's hard to try to work through that," she shared in her confessional before tearing up. "It's not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change."
While divorce was not directly brought up, Theresa admitted that there is a "strain" in the marriage right now. In fact, some viewers couldn't help but notice the lack of couples pictures on Theresa and Larry's social media pages.
"I love what I do. I wouldn't change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered," Theresa explained. "Just getting together with family, you know, just going to lunch. Things are just hard, you know? And just trying to the best that I can."
Throughout several seasons of Long Island Medium, Theresa has opened up her life for TLC cameras. Alongside Larry and their two kids Larry Jr. and Victoria, the famous family has documented their biggest moments both in and out of their hometown of Long Island.
As Theresa continues delivering messages from spirit, however, fans are left asking: Will this famous couple be alright? We'll have to keep watching.
Long Island Medium airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on TLC.