Trading Spaces' Paige Davis Talks TLC Revival and That Haircut 10 Years Later

Paige is back, but the haircut isn't...

Before the Property Brothers, Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper, there was Trading Spaces, TLC's hit home makeover show that's been off the air since 2008.

In March, TLC announced that the neighbor-to-neighbor switcheroo home show, which ran for eight seasons, would be coming back in the spring of 2018. If that wasn't enough to tickle your design-on-a-dime fancy or prime your paintbrushes, the network revealed in July that while the revival was getting a face lift, the original show's plucky host, Paige Davis, would stay the same.

E! News recently caught up with Davis to talk about the revamp, what she's been up to for the past decade and what she really thinks of the always morphing, "Paige" pixie cut all these years later.