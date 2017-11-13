Aly Raisman Represents Survivors of Sexual Abuse at 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Aly Raisman is standing in solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

After accusing scorned Team USA doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault, the Olympic gold medalist took the stage at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Friday evening in New York City with a powerful message for fellow survivors.

"Most people know me as a gymnast," Raisman, 23, shared in an emotional speech, "but I am also a survivor. I am among a huge number of young gymnasts abused by US Olympic and USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nasssar."

(Nassar currently faces 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but has denied the allegations and has plead not guilty to the assault charges.)

Raisman continued, "This man held a position of influence and power in the sport for more than 20 years. The extent of harm he caused is beyond comprehension. More than 130 young women have filed lawsuits alleging abuse by Nassar and we may never know how many others may be suffering in silence. I stand here for all of them."