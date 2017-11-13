Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Has "No Contact" With the Father of Her Third Child

Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight on her relationship with Chris Lopez.
More than three months after welcoming Lux Russell, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on tonight's all-new episode that she has little to no relationship with the baby's father.
"Chris and I haven't seen each other in a month so he hasn't seen the baby, either," Kailyn revealed to Dr. Drew Pinsky during Part 1 of the reunion show. "It's kind of a hard pill to swallow."
She continued, "You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through... All the way leading up to having him was something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. You know, it was like, 'Oh, it'll get better, it'll get better' and then it never got better. There's no contact at all."
So who has helped Kailyn as she continues raising three young boys?
"I have a really, really good group of friends that are just so great to me," she revealed. And while the MTV star has thought about getting therapy on a regular basis, she doesn't have a therapist at this time.
Instead, the Hustle and Heart author is focusing on being a hands-on parent to her three boys. And as her house continues to smell like dirty socks, Kailyn doesn't think she will be having any more kids in the near future.
"I don't think so," she told Dr. Drew when asked if a baby girl could be on the horizon. "Yeah, I don't think I could handle a little version of myself."
She added, "Hindsight is always 20-20."
Kailyn isn't done sharing her life just yet. In Part 2 of the reunion show airing next week, the Teen Mom 2 star will update fans on her relationships with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.
"In this moment, I'm not sure, but prior to coming here, things were really great [with Javi]," she teased to Dr. Drew. "We were co-parenting really well. So there's been a little tension and I just haven't really talked to him."
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.