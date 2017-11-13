EXCLUSIVE!

Key and Peele's Keegan-Michael Key Is Engaged to Elisa Pugliese

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Pugliese

Congratulations are in order for Keegan-Michael Key!

E! News has learned the Key and Peele star is engaged to Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese. His rep would also later confirm the news to us exclusively.

While the couple has kept their romance on the more private side, fans may remember the duo stepping onto red carpets during 2017 Emmys weekend as well as this year's Tony Awards and BAFTA Tea Party event.

Most recently, the pair stepped out to support the 2017 Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC in New York City.

While fans may know Keegan-Michael for his roles in various projects on the big and small screen including Playing House, Bob's Burgers and MadTV, Elisa has also found great success in Hollywood.

The producer has worked on several successful projects including Boy Meets Girl and Better Off Single.

Keegan-Michael was previously married to Cynthia Blaise for more than 15 years. E! News learned that he ultimately filed for divorce from his ex-wife back in 2015.

As for the future, both Keegan-Michael and Elisa may have to add wedding planning to their agenda. In addition, Keegan-Michael is set to star in the live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King

It's safe to say he has a lot to look forward to. 

