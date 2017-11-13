Taylor Swift Shows Off "Call It What You Want" Dance Moves in "Making of a Song" Video

Taylor Swift has a new dance move that's going to take over the world.
On Monday, AT&T premiered their exclusive Taylor Swift NOW series, "The Making of a Song." In one of the episodes, Swift gives fans an inside look into the making of "Call It What You Want" with Jack Antonoff.
In the exclusive video above, Swift is showing Antonoff her dance moves for the song. The two laugh as they discuss the moves, and Swift introduces a new move which she calls the "dolphin body roll."
Swift dropped her new album Reputation on Friday and gave two amazing performances on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Now with "The Making of a Song," Swifties can get an inside look at how Reputation was created.
Additionally, this week in NYC there's a Reputation Pop Up shop at 11 Fulton Street where you can demo the Taylor Swift NOW platform, see Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" outfits and sit on the music video's iconic throne.
The pop up shop is open on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
