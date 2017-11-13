EXCLUSIVE!

John Cena Says He and Nikki Bella Have "Covered a Lot of Ground" With Their Wedding Planning

John Cena may be taking some cues from Dancing With the Stars when it comes to preparing his moves for his upcoming wedding to Nikki Bella.

When E! News caught up with Cena at the junket for his new animated film, Ferdinand, the WWE star confirmed that wedding planning is very much underway. "We've already covered a lot of ground," Cena dished.

While Cena said that Dancing With the Stars took a lot of he and Nikki's time, her recent elimination on the dance competition show has made room for wedding prep, namely a few pre-wedding dance lessons from Nikki's former dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

"As far as dancing, I think he's probably gonna teach me my first dance. So, hopefully, I'll be able to take those tips from him there," Cena said.

While he may need some help on the dance floor, Cena's got it all under control in the relationship department. When it comes to the secret to the couple's storybook romance, Cena says it's all about communication. 

"I think the initial attraction was one thing, but over time, being able to talk to each other about wonderful stuff and very difficult stuff," he said.

