Kim Kardashian Hears Emotional Story of Homelessness While Visiting Women at L.A.'s Alexandria House

Kim Kardashian is giving back.
On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim learns about the homeless epidemic in Los Angeles and decides to throw an event for the organization the Alexandria House.
"Today I have an amazing party planned to support the Alexandria House, a long-term shelter for women and single moms," Kim explains. "I just want to bring awareness to this issue because I feel like there's a lot that can be done in our community and it starts with just getting the information."
During the event, Kim hears from women affected by homelessness.
One woman named Madisen shared her emotional journey. "Most people don't understand the homeless," Madisen says. "They think that you've had to been a bad kid, you had to have run away, you're doing drugs. I was an athlete and for whatever reason my mom she just couldn't deal. She was on drugs and she kicked me out of the house at 17 and I found myself homeless."
Madisen tells Kim how the Alexandria House helped her and her child get off the streets and find their footing. Watch the emotional clip to hear the story!
For more information on Alexandria House and the services it provides, please visit http://www.alexandriahouse.org.
