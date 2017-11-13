Meghan Markle & Patrick J. Adams Might Be Saying Goodbye to Suits Before Season 8

USA
We might be nearing the end of the road for Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, Suits fans.
As USA continues discussions on whether or not the legal drama will return for an eighth season, a new report alleges that stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are eyeing their exits from the series that catapulted them to fame. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Adams, who has begun directing episodes of the series, is looking to explore creative avenues outside of Suits. However, should he depart as a series regular, the report notes that the door would remain open for him to return in a guest or recurring capacity, just as the show has done with departed series regular Gina Torres.
As for Markle, who's starred as paralegal-turned-lawyer (and Adams' on-screen fiancee) Rachel since the show's beginning, speculation over her departure from the series has run rampant ever since it was confirmed the actress and philanthropist was dating Prince Harry. Per THR, the duo was spotted filming a wedding scene on the show's Toronto set over the weekend, only adding fuel to the fire that their story is coming to its close.
Reps for USA, Adams and Markle all declined to comment.
It should be noted, however, that the network has yet to order an eighth season of the series, though that certainly seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. Suits remains USA's second highest-rated series, just behind this summer's limited-series The Sinner.
Suits returns to finish out season seven in January on USA.
