EXCLUSIVE!

Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw Welcome Baby Girl Mabel Jane

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen & Holly Passalaqua |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Cena, Nikki Bella

John Cena Says He and Nikki Bella Have "Covered a Lot of Ground" With Their Wedding Planning

Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

Sarah Silverman Wishes Jimmy Kimmel a Happy 50th Birthday: See More Friendly Celebrity Exes

Nick Jonas, Denise Jonas

Nick Jonas Admits His Mom Still Does His Laundry: ''It's a Really Nice Thing for Her''

Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

Topher Grace is a dad!

The 39-year-old former That '70s Show star and his 28-year-old wife Ashley Hinshaw welcomed their first child together at the beginning of November, E! News has exclusively learned. Hinshaw gave birth to a baby girl named Mabel Jane Grace on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Back in July, E! News learned that the couple was expecting their first child together after Hinshaw was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a bodycon dress, sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.

Read

Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Their First Child

We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace. ??????

A post shared by Ashley Grace (Hinshaw) (@ashley_hinshaw) on

Grace and Hinshaw have been married for about a year and a half. The couple tied the knot in May 2016 in Santa Barbara, Calif. 

On Oct. 22, Hinshaw shared a picture from her baby shower in Beverly Hills with her friends and family.

"We all got fancy today thanks to @nessiefelice and the fabulous tea party she organized for baby Grace," she captioned the pic above.

Congratulations to the couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Topher Grace , Babies , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.