Liam Payne Shares Plans to Celebrate First Christmas With Son Bear and Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne is preparing for a holiday season unlike any other.
The pop singer and first-time dad will soon experience Christmas through the eyes of his young son Bear Payne, who he and Cheryl Cole welcomed in March. Payne, 24, told E! News on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs that he can't wait to spend the day with his little one and family.
"It's going to be amazing," the former One Direction member gushed. "We've been arranging getting the stockings and the names on them and all that cute stuff."
"All my family are coming over," Liam shared. "We'll have a big Christmas dinner."
Liam's 2017 tour dates wrap up December 17, meaning the British star will have plenty of time to hop across the pond for Christmas festivities with Bear and Cheryl.
Since becoming a dad, Payne hasn't wasted an opportunity to express how much the couple's son has impacted them for the better. "The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever," the "Strip That Down" singer said on the The Kyle and Jackie O show.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV
He later added during a fan Q&A in early June, "I'd say bath time is the most amazing thing, is the funniest thing. He's great, little Bear, he's just learning now to giggle, these past couple of days. We got the first giggle out of him the other day. I've slowly noticed that as l come over and I'll pick him from where ever and [get] a lovely little smile out of him, He smiles just like his mum and his mum smiles beautiful."
"We're in a debate at the moment at what color eyes he's got," Payne continued. "We're not really sure...she's [like], 'Babe, they're brown,' and I'm like, 'They're not, they're blue.' 'They're brown.' And in the end, you just have to admit that they're brown."
Meanwhile, Cheryl made her first official appearance after giving birth at a charity event in September.
For more moments with Liam, including what he thinks of Zayn Malik and Harry Styles' bold fashion sense, watch the video above!