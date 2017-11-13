Wonder Woman Sequel Moves Release Date: Is Star Wars to Blame?

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Daidy Ridley, ELLE U.K.

Daisy Ridley Thinks She Did a Bad Job in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Zac Efron, High School Musical 2

Get Ready for Star Wars and High School Musical TV Shows

Rian Johnson, Carrie Fisher Star Wars the Last Jedi

Star Wars Director Rian Johnson Developing a New Film Trilogy

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins

Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics

Apparently Hollywood ain't big enough for two movie blockbusters on one weekend. 

The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman has a new release date, and it might have something to do with Star Wars: Episode IX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the super hero flick starring Gal Gadot will hit theaters a month and a half earlier than expected on Nov. 1, 2019.

Originally scheduled for a Dec. 13, 2019 release, the shift follows Disney and LucasFilm's decision to push back the release of Star Wars: Episode IX to Dec. 20, 2019. As previously reported, J.J. Abrams replaced Colin Trevorrow as the sequel to Return of the Jedi's writer and director

Photos

Wonder Woman: Movie Pics

Likewise, Patty Jenkins signed on to direct the Wonder Woman sequel in September, with some reports indicating she'll earn somewhere in the $8 million range to write, produce and direct the action flick. 

With a budget of $150 million, Wonder Woman proved wildly successful at the box office, grossing $409 million domestically and $813 million internationally. Additionally, it saw the best opening ever for a live-action film by a female director. 

And as for speculation that Gadot would not participate in the sequel if producer Brett Ratner was still attached to the project, Warner Bros. called those reports false when contacted by E! News. 

Gadot will reprise her role as Dianna, Princess of the Amazons, in Justice League, out Nov. 17, 2017. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Wonder Woman , Movies , Apple News , Star Wars , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.