Wonder Woman Sequel Moves Release Date: Is Star Wars to Blame?

Apparently Hollywood ain't big enough for two movie blockbusters on one weekend.

The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman has a new release date, and it might have something to do with Star Wars: Episode IX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the super hero flick starring Gal Gadot will hit theaters a month and a half earlier than expected on Nov. 1, 2019.

Originally scheduled for a Dec. 13, 2019 release, the shift follows Disney and LucasFilm's decision to push back the release of Star Wars: Episode IX to Dec. 20, 2019. As previously reported, J.J. Abrams replaced Colin Trevorrow as the sequel to Return of the Jedi's writer and director.