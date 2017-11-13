Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Take Birdie Joe Danielson on Her First Road Trip From Phoenix to San Diego on Total Divas

They're hitting the open road!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are on the road again, and this time they're bringing Birdie Joe Danielson! On this week's episode of Total Divas, the sisters decide to take a little road trip and show Birdie the sights.

"We're going to do the 8 because we want to make some fun stops," Brie informs her sister. "This is Birdie's first road trip." The ladies may have gotten a rough start when Nikki splits her dress in the back, but luckily, no harm done.