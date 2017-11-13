Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Reveals the Celeb Contestant She Had a Crush on Growing Up

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.

Last week was epic! How fun was it to see some of our favorite past celebrities back in the ballroom for Trio week? It was awesome to have some new energy in the ballroom and having some past champs here made things even more competitive. People were in it to win it last Monday night! Can we take a second to talk about Lindsay Arnold, Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu's Salsa? I mean, out of this world!! I'm also a little embarrassed to admit this but Corbin Bleu was my ultimate crush growing up. Let's be honest, ladies who grew up in the generation of High School Musical... he was yours too, LOL. All jokes aside, I think he is one incredibly talented person, but I still had to fulfill one of my childhood dreams and get a picture with Mr. Bleu himself.