Kate Middleton's Faux Bob Is Easier to Recreate Than You Think

Step 1: Add texture to your hair using a large barrel curling iron. If you have fine hair, spray with dry shampoo to thicken.

Step 2: Section off your hair, from the left ear over to the right ear, and pin it up.

Step 3: Braid the back section in a zigzag pattern, pinning the ends. Or, you can split it into two sections and twist each section into a small bun.

Step 4: Brush top section down.

Step 5: Backcomb and tease your hair to add shape and dimension.

Step 6: Split the top half into two sections and coil each section around two fingers.

Step 7: Anchor your coiled hair into the base braids using strong bobby pins.

Step 8: Pull hairs out from the top for a more imperfect look.

Step 9: Accessorize with gold bobby pins.

Step 10: Set the style with hair spray.