Camila Cabello Releases Spanglish "Havana" Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee

As if we couldn't stop singing this song already, now there's a new version for us to love.

Camila Cabello dropped a remix to her "Havana" smash hit, and it features none other than Daddy Yankee.

The contagious Spanglish version features the Cuban born singer changing her lyrics to Spanish, while the reggaeton star added his signature rap sounds to complete the track.

The 20-year-old star gave fans a sneak peek at the Spanish lyrics during her performance at this year's Latin American Music Awards.