Beyoncé Shares Rare Destiny's Child Pics of All Four, Original Members to Celebrate ''No No No'' Turning 20

Beyoncéis taking us back to the days when Destiny's Child was a four-member group!

Yes, in honor of their single "No No No" turning 20, Queen B took to her website to share a bunch of throwback photos of the group in '97. Back then, it consisted of Bey alongside Kelly Rowland and former members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson.

The four-women group dropped the original album Destiny's Child, which featured songs like "No No No" with Wyclef Jean as well as "With Me," and "Birthday."