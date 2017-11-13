The Lord of the Rings TV Adaptation Lands at Amazon With Multi-Season Commitment & Potential Spin-Off

One series to rule them all? That's what Amazon is hoping.

The streaming service announced on Monday that is has acquired the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, handing out a multi-season commitment. The upcoming Amazon Prime Original will be produced in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema.

Set in Middle Earth, the adaptation will explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series.