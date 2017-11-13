Michael Bublé Announces First Performance Since Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé is set to return to the stage for his first performance since his son Noah's cancer diagnosis.

The "Feeling Good" singer will headline the British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July 2018. This will be the Grammy-winning artist's only performance in the U.K. this year.

Bublé and his wife Lusiana Lopilato announced their son's diagnosis in Nov. 2016 via a Facebook post, saying they were "devastated" by the news. The couple revealed the then three-year-old tot, now 4, was undergoing treatment in the U.S. and that they would be dedicating all of their time to taking care of their son.

"We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," part of the statement read. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now."