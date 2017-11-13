Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their Two-Year Anniversary: Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

Instagram
Happy anniversary Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!
The supermodel and the former One Direction band member celebrated two years of dating this weekend. Hadid shared a video of her and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer sharing a smooch on Instagram Stories, captioning it "2 yrs w my favorite human."
The couple first sparked romance rumors back in November 2015 after Hadid was spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party with the singer. These rumors only intensified after Malik dropped a steamy music video for his hit "Pillowtalk" and Hadid starred opposite the artist. Still, the two kept fans in suspense until May 2016 when they made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2016 Met Gala.
Fueling Relationship Rumors
Hadid and Malik started sparking romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.
Cuddling With a Kitty
Back in the early days of their relationship, the two snuggled with a little kitty.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Displaying a Little PDA at the 2016 Met Gala
During their first joint red carpet appearance, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face
Showing Some Street Style
Always the fashionable duo, the couple left Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.
Walking Hand in Hand
The stylish duo were spotted going for a stroll in New York.
Giving a Birthday Kiss
The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday.
Posing for Vogue
What a good-looking couple. The two covered the August 2017 issue of the fashion magazine.
Celebrating Eid Mubarak With Their Moms
Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrated the holiday with their children.
Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun
The couple channeled their inner super heroes for Halloween. Malik dressed up as Spider Man and Hadid wore a Black Cat costume.
Celebrating Two Years of Dating
In honor of their second anniversary, the two lovebirds shared a smooch.
Happy anniversary you two!
