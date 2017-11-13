Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their Two-Year Anniversary: Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

Instagram

Happy anniversary Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The supermodel and the former One Direction band member celebrated two years of dating this weekend. Hadid shared a video of her and the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer sharing a smooch on Instagram Stories, captioning it "2 yrs w my favorite human." 

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in November 2015 after Hadid was spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party with the singer. These rumors only intensified after Malik dropped a steamy music video for his hit "Pillowtalk" and Hadid starred opposite the artist. Still, the two kept fans in suspense until May 2016 when they made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2016 Met Gala.

Shortly after the gala, the two called it quits. However, they rekindled their romance that summer and have been together ever since.

To see some of their cutest moments, check out the gallery.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

AKM-GSI

Fueling Relationship Rumors

Hadid and Malik started sparking romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Cat

Instagram

Cuddling With a Kitty

Back in the early days of their relationship, the two snuggled with a little kitty.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Met Gala 2016, Candids

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Displaying a Little PDA at the 2016 Met Gala

During their first joint red carpet appearance, Hadid embraced her boyfriend's face

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

NIGNY / Splash News

Showing Some Street Style

Always the fashionable duo, the couple left Hadid's New York apartment looking chic.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Splash News

Walking Hand in Hand

The stylish duo were spotted going for a stroll in New York.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Instagram

Instagram

Giving a Birthday Kiss

The former One Direction band member gave his lady a kiss on her 22nd birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Vogue, Cover

Inez and Vinoodh / Vogue

Posing for Vogue

What a good-looking couple. The two covered the August 2017 issue of the fashion magazine.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Instagram

Celebrating Eid Mubarak With Their Moms

Proud moms Yolanda Hadid and Trisha Malik celebrated the holiday with their children.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Enjoying Some Spooktacular Fun

The couple channeled their inner super heroes for Halloween. Malik dressed up as Spider Man and Hadid wore a Black Cat costume.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Instagram

Celebrating Two Years of Dating

In honor of their second anniversary, the two lovebirds shared a smooch.

Happy anniversary you two!

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

