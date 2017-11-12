The Weeknd, Robert Pattinson and More Turn Out for Leonardo DiCaprio's Epic 43rd Star-Birthday Bash

When you're with Leo, you party like Leo...

With a guest list boasting movie stars, Instagram influencers, Oscar winners, music's top talents and more (but not too many more, 'cause you gotta keep it VIP), Leonardo DiCaprio's 43rd birthday bash on Saturday was quintessentially Hollywood and exactly what you'd expect—epic.

Last night's birthday bash, which was held on the superstar Scorpio's actual birthday, was filled with the who's who of Tinsel Town at one of the hottest new spots on the scene, The Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood. The swanky soiree even featured guest DJs Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino. Talk about some A-list spinners...

Some of the celebs who hit up the place to be were newly single stars Robert Pattinson and The Weekndwho has been hitting the town hard since his recent split from Selena Gomez Additionally, Emily Ratajkowski, Robin Thicke, fiancée April Love Geary, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Jessica Szohr stopped by for Saturday's lively night of fun.