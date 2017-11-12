The Bachelorette's Emily Maynard Johnson Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Tyler Jennings/Instagram
Emily Maynard's happily ever after continues with...
The former Bachelorette has given birth to her fourth child, her third one under three. The reality star's husband Tyler Johnson revealed the happy news on social media on Sunday.
The proud papa took to Instagram stories to document the happy day filled with family and lots of love.
Johnson posted several pics of Maynard at the hospital throughout the day, showing images of his wife before giving birth, then holding her newborn and eventually the baby meeting her older sister.
In addition to the newest wee one, Maynard, has 12-year-old daughter Ricki, from a previous relationship. Maynard and her husband also share two sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 1.
Followers of the reality star started to speculate in August the Bachelorette alum was with child when Emily's husband documented her family outing in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"@emilygmaynard,"Johnson shared on Instagram with video of his wife who appeared to be hiding a bump in a blue and white checkered tunic.
After much pregnancy speculation, Maynard confirmed her pregnancy news to fans.
"Way too many tacos at lunch," she wrote on Instagram. "Seriously though, as scared as I am to have 3 under 3, I'm so grateful God picked me to be the mommy to my kids and we can't wait for number 4 to get here! This pregnancy has been filled with lots of hot wings, ranch dressing, an emergency appendix surgery at 6 months, and swollen ankles all day every day but I wouldn't change it for the world. My little tribe can't wait to meet their new brother or sister (it's a surprise!) in the next couple of weeks!"
"It is crazy at our house all the time," Emily previously shared with Good Morning America. "But it's a lot of fun."
She added, "I just think God knew I could not handle a lot so he gave me three super easy babies and three super easy kids."
For those who may not be proud members of Bachelor Nation, Emily first appeared on The Bachelor where Brad Womack picked her on the season finale.
When they decided to call it quits on their romance, Emily made the decision to give love another chance by appearing on season 8 of The Bachelorette where Jef Holm received the final rose. Alas things did not work out with Jef with one F—but she did with Tyler!
Congrats to the family of six!