MTV EMAs 2017: Complete List of Winners

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV
It's Europe's wildest night of music!
Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey and more of the biggest acts in music hit up merry ole England for the MTV EMAs 2017, which was hosted by Rita Ora and held at The SSE Arena in London.
Taylor Swift lead the pack with six nominations. Shawn Mendes got an impressive five nods? But who actually took home the most trophies?
Check out the full list of winners for the 2017 MTV EMAs to find out...
BEST U.S. ACT
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
WINNER: ZAYN
BEST NEW
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag'n'Bone Man
BEST POP
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters - Run
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
WINNER: Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
WINNER: Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
WINNER: The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017