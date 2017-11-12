Taylor Swift Attends SNL After-Party and Takes Selfie With Leslie Jones

Taylor Swift appeared to be in great spirits at the SNL after-party early Sunday and also possibly found herself a new squad member.

Hours earlier, she performed two songs from her new album Reputation earlier, marking her first performance on the NBC sketch comedy show since 2009 and her first live rendition of music from the record, which was released early on Friday.

The 27-year-old singer, who had largely kept out of the spotlight for months prior to her album release, was photographed arriving at the bash wearing a sparkling blue outfit, paired with a black jacket. Inside, she was all smiles and took a selfie with SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who posted the pic on Twitter later on Sunday morning.

"Omg @taylorswift13 is sweetie pie!! And really tall!! Adorable!!" she wrote.

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Taylor Swift, Leslie Jones, SNL, After-Party

Twitter

Taylor Swift

Splash News

A post shared by Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) on

The SNL episode was hosted by actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish, who made history by becoming the first African-American female comic to host the show.

She also joined Swift and the SNL cast members at the after-party, while Talking Dead and @Midnight host Chris Hardwick also attended.

