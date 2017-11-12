Carrie Underwood Suffers Broken Wrist and Other Injuries After Fall

Carrie Underwood is on the mend after breaking her wrist and suffering other injuries from a "hard fall" outside her house.

The 34-year-old singer's accident took place on Friday, two days after she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards, ABC News reported.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to the network. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The rep added that Underwood's husband Mike Fisher, 37, "was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital."

"Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes," the rep said.